Eric D. Fingerhut said the global Jewish community is mourning the death of civil rights icon and longtime congressional Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died July 17 after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.
“Whenever we had a conversation about what public official would we wish to speak, or would we seek to consult, John Lewis was the first name off of everybody’s tongue,” Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told the CJN on July 20. “There was nobody held in higher regard by the organized Jewish community for his work and values.”
Fingerhut, who was raised in the Cleveland area and also lived in the Columbus area, represented Ohio’s 19th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 1995. He described serving alongside Lewis, who represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District from 1987 until his death, as a great privilege.
“He never was anything but unfailingly respectful and dignified in everything he did,” Fingerhut said. “His manner of being with every human being was so personal and warm and he was always working on the things that were the most important in the world. I just remember being so in awe of him because of who he was, how he carried himself and what he accomplished.”
Although Lewis sent mixed signals when it came to Israel, such as co-sponsoring a resolution for and against the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, he was known to be a friend of the Jewish community.
Rabbi Stephen Weiss of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike met Lewis in the 1990s. At the time, Weiss was a rabbi at Ahavath Achim Synagogue in Atlanta and got to know Lewis through their involvement in the Atlanta Black-Jewish Coalition sponsored by the American Jewish Committee Atlanta chapter and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.
Weiss described Lewis as an extraordinary friend, supporter and defender of the Jewish people.
“He spoke out vigorously against anti-Semitism,” Weiss said. “He fought hard and advocated in Congress and helped pass legislation to help bring about the freedom of Soviet Jewry.”
Lewis also spoke out against Louis Farrakhan, saying that the Nation of Islam leader’s rhetoric was “divisive and bigoted,” and refused to join Farrakhan’s 1995 Million Man March in Washington, D.C.
Weiss said Lewis took a strong interest in the Atlanta Black-Jewish Coalition. He described the “unique group” as a meeting of major leaders in the Black and Jewish communities, a safe space to talk frankly about “the issues that both divide and unite us, trying to find a way to build a stronger relationship, together, moving forward, and it was a really inspiring group to be a part of.”
Lewis took the time to speak at Ahavath Achim Synagogue and other community events, Weiss recalled. They met a number of times to speak about issues facing the Jewish community.
“He became a good friend,” Weiss said. “The best way I can describe him is a gentle giant. He was just a very caring guy, very funny; he could be very soft spoken, but when he got to talking about an issue he was passionate about, he became very fiery, like a whole different person. He was not just fiery about addressing issues of racism and civil rights issues, he was also fiery about our (Jewish) issues.”
Lewis walked with Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1965 March on Selma, Ala., leading to the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which eliminated systemic barriers for Black voters.
The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., described Lewis, in a news release, as a long-standing friend of the institution who often spoke about the emotional impact of his many visits to the museum. He received the museum’s highest honor, its Elie Wiesel Award, in 2016 in recognition of his extraordinary moral and physical courage and his enduring commitment to promoting the human dignity of all people.
In his acceptance speech, Lewis reflected on his activism, saying: “We didn’t give up. We didn’t give in. We kept the faith ... we must never hate, for hate is too heavy a burden to bear.”
Fingerhut and Weiss said separately that Lewis remembered everyone he met.
“His personal demeanor was almost as important as the specifics of the issues, because he just personified what a dignified human interaction could be,” Fingerhut said. “He understood that he was working on issues of historic importance, but he was doing it because they affected each person and he was trying to make sure that everybody had the opportunities in life to succeed and to fulfill their full potential, and so unlike a lot of people who can see the big picture but don’t see the individual, he was able to see both and it’s a unique and very, very special skill.”
Weiss remembers Lewis as being an incredible optimist.
“He never shied away from calling out and recognizing evil and hate and all the obstacles that are created by systemic racism and how overwhelming the challenges are,” Weiss said. “But somehow he had this very deep abiding faith that America would ultimately rise above it.”
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish released the following statement on July 18:
“Yesterday we lost one of the great heroes of the civil rights movement – John Lewis. His legacy reminds us of the commitment and strength it takes to make real change. I am grateful he lived to see the power of the Black Lives Matter movement sweep the globe. He understood it as a necessary continuation of his work.
“Now, we must take up John Lewis’s mantle and persevere to finally make right these centuries old injustices. New heroes are standing on his strong shoulders. Let us support them and acknowledge them in honor of his life.”