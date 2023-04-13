Several fire departments including Beachwood, Lyndhurst and University Heights responded to a fire at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood April 13.
Fairmount Temple posted on Facebook about 4 p.m.: “This afternoon there was a fire at Fairmount Temple. Thanks to quick response from multiple fire squads, the fire was brought under control quickly. Everyone in the temple evacuated safely. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more, but everyone is safe.”
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is located at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
This is a developing story.