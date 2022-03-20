A Feb. 8 fire at the office of the Cleveland Jewish News in Beachwood caused by an overloaded power strip calls attention to safety concerns in using appliances – and calls to mind aspects of religious observance that may pose a threat and practices for safe observance.
The Beachwood Fire Department responded to a fire in one office at the CJN just before 2:30 p.m., in which a dry chemical extinguisher was used by an employee of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, to put out the fire.
Beachwood Fire Chief Steve Holtzman told the CJN, “(That employee) jumped into the fray and did a heck of a job prior to our crews arriving. … We always say don’t do anything that’s going to be dangerous, but if it’s something small, absolutely try to make one attempt to put the fire out and if it doesn’t work, then get out of the building and protect yourself. And a lot of times that’s all it takes is that if you can get it while it’s still in the early stage of fire, when it’s just getting going, to be able to jump in and give it a quick hit like that.”
A refrigerator, small fan and noise machine were all plugged into a single power strip causing the fire. The fire department incident report said the cause was “accidental: overloaded electrical components.”
“Power strips are designed to carry a certain amount of amperage also,” Holtzman said. “When you plug too many things into them, that draws too much power to the cord. It will actually cause the unit to heat up failing and cause the fire.”
Because there was little known about the size of the fire and the building has multiple tenants, 12 Beachwood firefighters, including the chief and assistant chief, in addition to four firefighters each from Pepper Pike and University Heights, were initially called to the scene.
Both the University Heights and Pepper Pike crews were called off prior to arrival because of the small size of the fire.
Holtzman told the CJN the way to prevent such a fire is to plug appliances directly into wall outlets, which can bear higher loads than power strips or extension cords.
Maximum electrical loads needed for appliances are listed on them; power strips and extension cords also have listings about maximum carrying capacities.
“So usually on the instruction manual, which I know most people don’t read, they usually give indicators in there that this unit needs to be plugged directly into a wall and that no extending devices allowed.” Holtzman said. “So there’s like a warning built into the manual, and then sometimes even on the cord itself. But the main thing is read the instruction manual.”
Shaun Lutz, Beachwood assistant fire chief, said computers are safe for use with power strips because they have internal capacitors.
Moving more broadly to the topic of safety for Jewish observance, particularly around kitchens, Lutz recommends using a hot plate rather than a blech, which would cover a stove top and potentially be left on overnight. Lutz said that perhaps not surprisingly, it’s recommended that these units plug directly into the wall because they have overheat sensors.
“You don’t want to ever leave a stove left on,” Lutz said.
Crock pots can be left on for long periods of time safely, Lutz said, as long as they are not left on empty. While crock pots don’t use a lot of electricity, Lutz said he recommends they be plugged in directly into wall outlets.
As to candles, Lutz recommends that lit candles never be left unattended, are not placed on something combustible or around anything combustible.
Regarding the fire at the Cleveland Jewish News, Lutz recommends using fire extinguishers in order to escape.
“We teach people fire extinguishers are to put the fire out ... you’re using that device to get out of a building. You never want to go back in,” Lutz said, praising the CJN employee. “ He did what he needed to do to keep it safe for the rest of his staff. And that was wonderful.”