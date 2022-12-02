The former Star of the West Milling Co. facility in Kent was burning as of 1:35 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Kent, as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire after an explosion occurred.
There were no injuries and the building was vacant, local media reported.
The city of Kent put out a request at 11:32 a.m. for residents to limit water usage “so we can conserve water for firefighting efforts.” A YouTube video showed flames shooting out of the top of the mill.
The flour mill had been the last remaining mill in Kent and was sold to developer Tulips LLC in 2016. The owner of the business is Badreeyeh Alhasawi, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's website.
“Due to a large commercial fire downtown, the City of Kent is requesting that you limit water usage to essential use only, so that we can conserve water for firefighting efforts,” the water advisory read. “The city is doing their best to keep up with the water demand, but we need everyone to reduce usage to help keep our supply available for firefighting efforts. You will be notified when the conservation request has been lifted.”
Kent State University posted the alert on its website, adding the line, “There is no threat to the Kent campus as all classes and operations are continuing as scheduled.”
This is a developing story.