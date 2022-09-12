A performance of “Poor Wandering One” from “Pirates of Penzance” secured Firestone Community Learning Center senior Fiona Coughlin’s first place win at Menorah Park’s 2022 Shining Star CLE singing competition Sept. 11 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.
“I started training for Shining Star CLE and chose to do this piece not to show off, but to do it for me,” Coughlin told the Cleveland Jewish News following her win. “To do this song, make it into the top 10 and then the top four just blows my mind. But then to win? I’m going to have a lot to tell everyone at school. Singing with everyone throughout this process has been an incredible experience. I am so grateful for Shining Star CLE.”
With the first-place win, Coughlin received a $10,000 college scholarship and a chance to perform with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra at Severance Music Center.
First runner-up Lindsey Ross, a junior at Hudson High School performed “My Grand Plan” from “The Lightning Thief” and received $5,000; second runner-up Lauren Ravas, a junior at Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights, received $2,500 for her rendition of “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles; and third runner-up Alexandra Newman, a junior at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, received $1,000 for “One Perfect Moment” from “Bring It On: The Musical.” Alex attends Temple Israel in Bath Township.
The competition served as an opportunity for Menorah Park in Beachwood to raise money for its memory care work. Jim Newbrough, president and CEO of Menorah Park, announced the event already raised $415,000 “and counting,” as of the Sept. 11 event, which was also livestreamed.
The final four contestants were chosen by judges Los Angeles-based singer Antonia Bennett, daughter of legendary singer Tony Bennett; Rashad V. Chambers, president of Esquire Entertainment and Tony Award-nominated producer of “Aint Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”; Orange High School graduate Ben Fankhauser, Broadway star known for his role as Davey in “The Newsies”; Carl Topilow, music director and conductor of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra; and Gina Vernaci, president and CEO of Playhouse Square.
Lindsey told the CJN that her placement in the top 10, let alone second, was “crazy” to her.
“I didn’t even think I would make it to the top four,” Lindsey said. “I couldn’t even fathom any of this – that I could make second place in my second year of competing.”
1 of 18
Event finalists following their performance of “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.
First-place winner Fiona Coughlin receives her $10,000 college scholarship, presented by Brian Sokol, Menorah Park chief development officer and executive vice president; Rick Rivitz, Menorah Park Foundation board chair; Larry Mack, Menorah Park and Menorah Park Foundation trustee; Harry Singer, Menorah Park board chair; and Jim Newbrough, president and CEO of Menorah Park.
Event finalists following their performance of “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Top four performers Alexandra Newman, from left, Fiona Couglin, Lindsey Ross and Lauren Ravas wait to learn their final placements.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Alexandra Newman, left, and Fiona Coughlin react when Alexandra was named fourth.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Lindsey Ross, left, and Lauren Ravas embrace when Lauren was named third.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Fiona Coughlin and Lindsey Ross hug when they learn they’re the top two, while Alexandra Newman and Lauren Ravas congratulate them.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Fiona Coughlin learns she won first place, while Lindsey Ross claps for her.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Shining Star CLE first-place winner Fiona Coughlin, center, reacts to her name being called while the other finalists embrace her.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Event host Monica Robbins interviews winner Fiona Coughlin after her name was called.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
First-place winner Fiona Coughlin receives her $10,000 college scholarship, presented by Brian Sokol, Menorah Park chief development officer and executive vice president; Rick Rivitz, Menorah Park Foundation board chair; Larry Mack, Menorah Park and Menorah Park Foundation trustee; Harry Singer, Menorah Park board chair; and Jim Newbrough, president and CEO of Menorah Park.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Event host Monica Robbins introduces the audience to this year’s Shining Star CLE top 10 finalists.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Lindsey Ross, who placed second, sings “My Grand Plan” from “The Lighting Thief.”
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Finalist Fiona Coughlin performs “Poor Wandering One” from “Pirates of Penzance,” which secured her first place win.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Shining Star CLE judge and Los Angeles-based singer Antonia Bennett performs for the crowd. She is the daughter of singer Tony Bennett.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Lauren Ravas performs “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles, which earned her third place.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Alexandra Newman, who placed fourth, sings “One Perfect Moment” from “Bring It On: The Musical.”
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Menorah Park President and CEO Jim Newbrough addresses the audience, while artistic director Connor Bogart O’Brien looks on.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Shining Star CLE 2021 winner Calista Zajac performs “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl.”
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Event host Monica Robbins performs “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire with the top 10 finalists.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
In addition to the top 10 and alternate performances, including Hathaway Brown School freshman and alternate Ananya Yadati’s rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from “Grease,” attendees heard performances from Bennett and 2021 Shining Star CLE winner Calista Zajac from Magnificat High School in Rockey River. The second alternate, Kayla Haskins, wasn’t able to compete in the top 10, but was still able to perform her rendition of “Sal Tlay Ka Siti (Salt Lake City)” from “The Book of Mormon” as part of the show. Due to an illness rendering him unable to compete, organizers invited finalist Khoury Ward, a junior at Mentor High School, back next year to compete in the finals.
The event was hosted by CJN columnist and 3News senior health correspondent, who also performed “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire with the top 10 finalists.
The other competitors included Medina Highland High School junior Emelia Aceto; Brunswick High School senior Nick Peterseim; Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School senior Leah Spacek; Medina Highland High School senior Hannah Tramonte; and Theodore Roosevelt High School senior Lila Wagner-Gleeson.
Next year’s finals performance and competition will be Sept. 10, 2023, at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.