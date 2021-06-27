Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Lock 3 announced for the second year in a row four synchronized displays of fireworks will be presented around the city, beginning at 9:45 p.m. July 4.
“Last year, we were forced to get creative and do things differently to allow for social distancing during our fireworks displays,” Horrigan said in a news release. “But we had such a positive response and outpouring of support that we decided to bring the neighborhood displays back again in 2021. Spreading the fireworks out in locations around the City allows many residents to watch the displays from the comfort of their own yard or neighborhood park and still allows us to celebrate as a community with the synchronized soundtrack.”
The fireworks will be launched from the Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and Erie Island. A perimeter will be secured around each of the four sites. Spectators are encouraged to watch the fireworks display from their homes or neighborhoods and tune in to WONE 97.5 FM to listen to the soundtrack for the program.
Additional Akron Independence Day weekend events include: Rock the Lock with E5C4P3 Journey Tribute with the Tony Lang Band from 7 to 10 p.m. July 2; free Zumba with Christy Leenheer from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 3 on Cascade Plaza; the Lock 3 Downtown Block Party from 2 to 7 p.m. July 3; Family Skate from 3 to 6 p.m. July 3 on Cascade Plaza; an Akron RubberDucks baseball with NASCAR Night and a Zac Brown fireworks shown during the evening of July 3; and the Akron RubberDucks will host an Imagine Dragons Fireworks show after the baseball game at Canal Park Stadium.
For additional information, visit Lock3Live.com.