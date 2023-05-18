The Cleveland Jewish News released the initial episode of its first podcast May 16.
The podcast is a multi-episode series about the story of Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old in-vitro fertilization nurse and Beachwood mother who was murdered in downtown Cleveland 10 years ago. The first episode of “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” is available on major podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and RadioPublic, as well as at cjn.org/podcast.
For some, Sherman’s name is associated only with tragedy: a Beachwood nurse on the verge of a disputed divorce trial, stabbed 11 times and left for dead on the sidewalk. But the truth is more complicated – and more interesting. In this first episode, titled “Who was Aliza Sherman? Daughter, Sister, Nurse, Mother,” the CJN explores her rare brand of kindness.
The podcast was created in partnership with Jennifer Sherman, Aliza’s daughter and a lead advocate working to create change surrounding her mother’s case, who is serving as an executive producer with the CJN on the series. Award-winning journalists Michael C. Butz and Sara Shookman are the hosts and reporters of the podcast.
Episodes will be released on a biweekly basis on Tuesdays. To hear the podcast and subscribe, visit cjn.org/podcast or search for the Cleveland Jewish News or “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” on any of the aforementioned podcast platforms.
To learn more and support the Aliza Sherman Fund, visit give.ccf.org/alizashermanfund.