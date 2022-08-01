Gina DeVito-Staub was sworn in July 29 as Woodmere’s first female fire chief. She is also the first female fire chief in Cuyahoga County, according to a news release.
Mayor Benjamin Holbert III administered the oath of office in a ceremony at Eton Chagrin Boulevard.
DeVito-Staub was confirmed in a 6-0 vote by village council in July. She has been a captain in the Twinsburg Fire Department.
She is a graduate of the national Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and a member of the Summit County Hazardous Materials Team.
“It is my hope that Chief DeVito-Staub will inspire more women to consider careers in fire suppression and emergency medicine,” Holbert said in the release.
The village becomes the first community in the county to have its safety division led by two women in the top jobs of fire and police chief, the release stated. Sheila Mason has been police chief since 2012.