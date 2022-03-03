The first lawsuit filed against Montefiore following an alleged COVID-19 testing falsification on Oct. 13, 2020, was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money.
James F. Mockabee, 74, was admitted to Montefiore Sept. 23, 2020, and died Oct. 22, 2020, having been diagnosed with COVID-19. He came from Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood for rehabilitation, care and treatment. He did not have COVID-19 at the time, according to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by his wife, Marsha Mockabee, executor of his estate.
Notifications in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, where the case was filed, show it was dismissed with prejudice by request of legal counsel Nov. 16, 2021, indicating an out-of-court settlement had taken place. Dismissed with prejudice is a legal term meaning the case is closed without chance for retrial. Court costs were assessed to the defendants: Montefiore, The Montefiore Foundation, Montefiore Home Care, The Montefiore Housing Corporation, Menorah Park Foundation and Ariel S. Hyman, who was Montefiore’s administrator at the time.
Hyman, Tina King, Montefiore’s former director of nursing, and Marie Gelle, former assistant director of nursing, were all fired Oct. 29, 2020, in connection with the alleged COVID-19 testing falsification.
At Cuyahoga County Probate Court, there is a Jan. 13 entry under James F. Mockabee’s name that reads, “motion to approve settlement and distribution of wrongful death and survival claims under seal.”
In addition, a March 7 Zoom hearing has been scheduled to determine whether a 40% contingency fee for attorney Thomas D. Robenalt of the Robenalt Firm of Westlake, who served as Mockabee’s lawyer, will be approved by Judge Anthony J. Russo. Robenalt justified the 40% amount based on the “difficulty of the case,” which involved “at least seven different motions filed by various defendants,” according to Robenalt’s motion. Multiple attempts to reach Robenalt were unsuccessful.
Menorah Park affiliated with Montefiore July 1, 2020.
A dozen wrongful death lawsuits have been filed following Mockabee’s Dec. 15, 2020, lawsuit.
Hyman’s lawyer, Matthew Gurbach of Bricker & Eckler in Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News in a March 2 email, “Mr. Hyman has no comment.”
Montefiore was unavailable for comment.