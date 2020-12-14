Front-line health care workers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center were among the first in the state to be given the COVID-19 vaccine after both hospitals received the first shipment of the vaccine Dec. 14.
“The vaccine is now in Ohio. Today is the day we have been waiting for,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a Dec. 14 press briefing, adding both hospitals received 975 doses each.
Starting Dec. 15, eight other hospitals are scheduled to receive 975 doses to start vaccinating health care workers who are most at risk.
Those hospitals include:
- Mercy Health Sr. Vincent Hospital in Lucas County
- Cleveland Clinic in Cuyahoga County
- Metro Health Medical Center in Cuyahoga County
- Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center in Clark County
- OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Franklin County
- Aultman Hospital in Stark County
- OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens County
- Genesis Hospital in Muskingum County
These hospitals, along with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and University of Cincinnati Medical Center, were selected based on geography, population and access to ultra-cold storage capacity.
Thirty individuals were vaccinated at Wexner Medical Center and 20 were vaccinated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The state is expected to receive 660,000 doses of the vaccine in the first month and receive the same amount the following month.
Dr. Mercy Dickson, an emergency room resident, was among the first to be vaccinated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
“It went fantastic,” she said, noting she takes care of multiple COVID-19 patients daily.
Kaitlyn Kaufman, a respiratory therapist at University of Cincinnati Medical Center echoed Dickson’s experience adding the vaccination was similar to receiving the flu shot.
“I was very excited to be part of this journey and hopefully it will encourage many others to be a part of this journey to help make the change in the world and keep other’s safe,” she said.
Ohio will soon launch a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard to show the number of people vaccinated in the state's 88 counties. The dashboard will be available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Until the vaccine is widely available, experts asked Ohioans to continue to use tools to stop the spread of the virus.
“This is really exciting and it’s great that we’re starting but I think that all of us out there know that this virus is still out there and that we still have to be as mindful as ever,” said Dr. Rick Lofgren, president and CEO of University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
He added that Ohioans should still wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands often.
The Center of Disease Control and Prevention has selected Ohio to participate in an early scaled launch of vaccinations in nursing homes starting Dec. 18. The state will begin vaccinating five to 10 nursing homes.
Ohio reports 570,602 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,551 total deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health Dec. 14.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,875 from Dec. 13.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,907,046. The daily percent positivity is 15.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.2%, according to data from Dec. 12. The positivity rate seven-day moving average has been decreasing after reaching 16.1% on Dec. 6 and 7.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 59 from Dec. 13. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 32,264 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,209 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 291, with 38 ICU admissions. There are currently 5,157 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,225 are in the ICU, and 827 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 392,565 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 57,303 of the cases, 3,926 hospitalizations and 825 deaths.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11 authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.