Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson, the First Congregational Church of Hudson and the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent will host their annual First Serve event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11, which aims to remember 9/11 and the first responders who served by hosting local volunteer projects.
The event, taking place at North High School at 985 Gorge Blvd. in Akron, features a range of projects in which all community members can take part. It was started by the First Congregational Church to commemorate 9/11 and the first responders by performing volunteer projects at local hospitals, fire stations, police stations and military out-postings, said James Field, a member of Temple Beth Shalom and president of its brotherhood.
“It has evolved from this first responder thing to really more of the community and involving different religions and people from different ethnic groups,” Field told the Cleveland Jewish News.
This year’s event focuses on the North Hill neighborhood of Akron, where Field said is a diverse community home to many races, ethnicities and immigrant populations. Participants will help with numerous projects around the neighborhood, like improving the high school, tending to a community garden and performing clean-ups. The activities were decided on through a partnership between the neighborhood and community leaders, Field said. There will also be sports tournaments between the Hudson area and North Hill to help both communities get to know one another.
Anyone is welcome to participate and projects cross over all ages and abilities, he said.
For more information, visit joinfirstserve.org.