Jamie Lebovitz of Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy filed the first action in a lawsuit on behalf of the Chafetz family following the Jan. 19 plane crash that killed Binyamin Chafetz and Boruch Taub.
Taub of Cleveland Heights was piloting the single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights when he reported engine troubles and diverted to Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y. The plane crashed about 1 mile from the airport, killing both men.
Lebovitz filed a petition for discovery in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on May 19 to obtain documentation and information from T&G Flying Club, D Aviation, Laurence Rohl, one of the principals of the two companies, and Winner Aviation.
“It’s a first significant step in the entire process,” Lebovitz told the Cleveland Jewish News May 23.
The discovery action allows the family’s attorneys to gather information and identify other potential culpable parties prior to filing a formal lawsuit, he said.
According to the court filings, the requested information pertains to the corporations’ records, policies and communications, and information on the airplane from insurance to maintenance.
The named parties have 28 days from the filing to respond and send the requested information to the offices of Nurenberg, Paris, Heller and McCarthy.
Lebovitz said he is also awaiting the completion of the National Transportation Safety Board’s factual report and the release of the wreckage for his team of experts to examine prior to taking the next step to file the lawsuit. A preliminary report released Feb. 3 cited an oil issue with the engine, but the full investigation to determine cause can take 12 to 24 months.
“More often than not, airplane crashes occur as a result of a combination of factors, and not just one,” he said. “So, while there may have been some malfunction of the engine, is it a maintenance issue? Is it possibly an issue associated with the overhaul of the engine which took place in 2019? Is there some issue with the fuel that was used on the airplane?
“There are a variety of different factors that could explain why the engine was not producing sufficient power for the pilot to be able to climb and continue the journey to the destination airport in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.”
The case was assigned to Judge Emily Hagan. Lebovitz is the lead attorney, working on a team with his son, Jordan Lebovitz, Josh Payne, an associate at the firm, and Rubin Guttman of Rubin Guttman & Associates.