The Jeffrey D. Schwartz Jewish Community Center, an initiative by former Clevelander Jeffrey D. Schwartz and his wife, Na Tang, through their Jeffrey D. Schwartz & Na Tang Jewish Taiwan Cultural Association, held its opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting to 150 guests Dec. 29, 2021, in its newly completed ballroom.
Construction began in 2018, Schwartz previously told the Cleveland Jewish News. The 22,500-square-foot center in Taipei includes Taiwan’s first synagogue, a kosher restaurant, a mikvah, the 300-person ballroom, classrooms and a museum of Judaica and Jewish art from Schwartz’s collection.
Schwartz grew up in University Heights and Beachwood and moved to Taiwan in the early 1970s. His mother, Eleanor Schwartz, still lives in Moreland Hills. Schwartz, who was honored as part of the CJN’s 2021 class of 18 Difference Makers, serves as chairman and CEO of the Four Star Group, a large group of companies that operates as a worldwide consumer product supply chain firm. He has been building and operating companies for close to 50 years.
The center will officially open in early February, following the Chinese New Year. It is housed in a building owned by the country’s department of defense that sat vacant for 15 to 20 years.
“The establishment of the center is our opportunity to leave a legacy for the Jewish community of Taiwan,” Schwartz said in a joint news release also signed by Tang. “It’s our chance – each one of us in our community – to perform a deeply meaningful ‘double mitzvah’: having a positive and enduring impact on Taiwan society while contributing to the nourishment of the global Jewish diaspora.”
The opening ceremony included keynote addresses by several government officials from Taiwan’s central and city governments, as well as senior international diplomats, including the Vice President of the Republic of China William Lai Ching-te, who said at the ceremony the center would help “build a bridge for communication and interaction between Taiwanese and Jewish cultures.”
“It will also promote friendship between the people of Taiwan and the Jewish community,” he said.
Lai was also presented with a print of Jewish-Chilean artist Mauricio Avayu’s mural depicting scenes from the Book of Genesis. The original is in the center’s ballroom, the release said.
Rabbi Shlomi Tabib of Chabad Taiwan also gave a blessing. Tabib will live in an on-campus apartment with his wife, Racheli, and their children to run the religious side of the center.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je and Omer Caspi, representative for the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, also spoke at the event. Video remarks by global Jewish community leaders were also shared, including from Nachman Shai, minister of Diaspora Affairs of Israel; Irit Barish, executive director and head of delegation to the United Kingdom and Western Europe, The Jewish Agency for Israel; Robert Dorfman, leader of Hong Kong’s Jewish community; and Victor Sassoon, leader of the Singapore Jewish community. Jeremy Cornforth, deputy director of the American Institute in Taiwan, and Roland Rudorfer, director of the Austrian Office Taipei, were also in attendance.
Attendees also heard a rendition of Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” and “Havenu Shalom Aleichem,” performed by the Beit Shalom Choir.
“We welcome everyone who shares an interest in our culture and our mission,” Schwartz said in the release. “You do not have to be Jewish, or have any prior understanding of our culture, to enjoy our center. May you and your families be blessed with health and happiness in this new year. We look forward to welcoming you to the center soon.”