Beachwood High School recently hired Scott Fischer as interim football coach for the 2022-23 season.
Fischer, who was an assistant coach at the high school for 13 years, is a 1995 alumni, He was a standout football player at Beachwood, earning first-team All-Ohio honors. He graduated from Hiram College in 2000 with a degree in elementary education and earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference second-team as a tight end.
He has coached 22 seasons at Chanel High School in Bedford, Independence, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights and Beachwood.
Fischer has been a teacher for 22 years and is employed as a fourth-grade teacher at Ohio Prep School in Cleveland. He has served as camp director for the city of Beachwood Recreation Department for 20 years. He has also taught at the Cleveland Municipal School District as a fourth grade teacher.
Other hirings in the Beachwood athletic program are:
• Cinderella “Cindy” Gray was named head volleyball coach.
She served as the high school assistant volleyball coach for three seasons and one season as the middle school head coach. She is a 2012 Beachwood graduate.
Gray was a member of the Akron Volleyball Club team and graduated from Ursuline College in Pepper Pike with a degree in psychology. She also is the head coach for a 13-year -old girls travel volleyball team through David and Goliath in Twinsburg. During the summer, she serves as the program director for the summer volleyball program through Cleveland Municipal School District.
She worked at Beachwood High School as an educational aide, academic adviser and new student coordinator. She now works as the front desk coordinator at Erie Foot and Ankle Center.
• Maranda Melton, who served as the assistant coach for the past three seasons, will be the high school girls’ head soccer coach. She is a graduate of Glen Este High School in Cincinnati, where she was a standout soccer player. She played soccer at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, where she led the team to a conference championship.
She graduated with a degree in psychology and a minor in business and works at National Biological Corporation as a human resource leader.
• Jocelyn Noel was named as the high school cheerleading coach for the football season. She was hired in 2021 as an assistant coach. A 2015 Beachwood graduate, she participated in cheerleading for four years and drill team for a year in high school. Noel also has a background in competitive gymnastics and dance.
She earned a degree in mass communications, with a minor in marketing from Southern University A&M in Baton Rouge, La., in 2019 and works as a marketing technology trainer at Cross Country Mortgage.
• Jasmine Stevens was hired as the head high school cheerleading coach for the winter basketball season. She has served as the high school drill team adviser for six seasons, high school junior varsity cheerleading coach for one season and middle school head cheerleading coach for three seasons.
A graduate of the Beachwood class of 2011, she was a team captain for the Bison and attended The Ohio State University in Columbus, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in dance. She was a member of the OSU dance team. Stevens was also a cheerleader for the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons, including the team’s NBA championship season. Stevens has worked at Beachwood Middle School as a special education assistant for six years and is a dance teacher at a local dance studio.