Greater Cleveland Fisher House will have two annual events this summer to benefit the foundation, which assists the Cleveland VA Fisher House in providing free temporary housing for the families of active-duty service members and veterans while their loved one receives care at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center or other Cleveland-area hospital.
The second annual BBQ and Banquet will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the American Legion Post 703 in Parma. The event will include a basket raffle, 50/50 raffle and catering by Mission BBQ.
The Roar by the Shore Mentor-on-the-Lake Cruise-In car show at Mentor Beach Park will benefit the foundation for the eighth year. The free event will take place Sept. 2 and include a disc jockey, raffles, food and craft vendors.
For more information, visit greaterclevelandfisherhouse.org.