Lee Fisher, dean at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, and Peggy Zone Fisher, president and CEO of the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, will be honored for their leadership in business politics, law and community service by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation Feb. 13, 2021.
The couple will be awarded the Richard W. Pogue Award for Excellence in Community Leadership and Engagement at its Rock the Foundation 16 Virtual Gala.
The event, featuring live entertainment, will raise funds for the bar association’s Next Generation Campaign, “building bridges to success and opening doors to opportunities to greater Cleveland students,” according to a news release.
“It has been my distinct honor and pleasure to have known Lee and Peggy Fisher for many years,” Carter Strang, bar foundation president, stated in the release. “Not only do they have long and distinguished careers as dynamic, impactful community leaders, but they have also engaged and empowered others to make our community more just, diverse, equitable, and inclusive.”
During Fisher’s tenure as dean of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, the college has had the nation’s second-highest increase in national rankings, created innovative leadership education programs, strengthened community and alumni ties, and increased its commitment to justice reform.
Fisher is a member of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association board of directors and a frequent speaker at bar association continuing legal education seminars and programs. He has ensured Cleveland-Marshall’s sustaining partnership in bar association pipeline programs, including the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Legal Academy and the Louis Stokes Scholars Program which provide Cleveland and East Cleveland high school graduates with on-campus experiences.
Fisher was Ohio lieutenant governor, Ohio attorney general, state senator and representative, director of the Ohio Department of Development, chair of the Ohio Third Frontier Commission, and has held leadership roles with non-profit organizations.
Peggy Zone Fisher has been a Cleveland business and community leader for more than 40 years. She is president and CEO of the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, which is dedicated to lifting up the next generation by eliminating bias, bigotry, and racism across America. Diversity Center programs serve more than 10,000 Northeast Ohio students and educators from over 150 schools and organizations in nine counties. Under Zone Fisher’s leadership, the Diversity Center has expanded to more Ohio counties, increased the number of schools with which it works, and broadened its engagement with young professionals through its LeadDiversity program.
Prior to her current position, Zone Fisher was president and owner of one of Greater Cleveland’s largest women-owned businesses, Zone Travel, Inc. She served on the National Commissioners of the White House Conference on Small Business, chaired the Ohio Governor’s Advisory Council for Travel and Tourism and led Ohio Governor Richard Celeste’s China Trade Mission. Zone Fisher was also a delegate to the first White House Conference on AIDS and was honored by the AIDS Task Force of Greater Cleveland for her leadership on AIDS issues. Previously honored for her community service, she contributes to nonprofit boards.