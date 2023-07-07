Kelly Fishman was named regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Cleveland office, serving Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania.
A longtime educator, she joined the ADL in June 2022 as the region’s education director and in recent months has proven herself as the acting interim regional director, succeeding James Pasch as he took on a national role, according to a news release. In the interim, Fishman has engaged the board, launched new initiatives, secured major gifts and shown up as a leader, the release stated.
“I look forward to continuing to build community partnerships that support our region’s fight against antisemitism and bias,” Fishman said in the release. “The resiliency of our communities, and the support we share with allies, gives me hope that we can be a voice for change in a rising tide of hate.”
Fishman began her career in higher education administration at the University of Miami in Florida, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. After earning her master’s degree in education from John Carroll University in University Heights, she worked as an English teacher at Solon High School, as well a club adviser and diversity, equity and inclusion lead, the release stated.
As education director, she more than doubled the ADL’s regional education programming in less than a year.
“As the director of our education programs, Kelly showed her extraordinary ability to articulate and advocate to achieve ADL’s mission,” Steve Irwin of Pittsburgh, regional board chair, said in the release. “Because Kelly already has immersed herself in many of the communities within the region, we are ready to move seamlessly to this next chapter for ADL in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Western Pennsylvania.”
Fishman grew up in Indiana and completed her undergraduate work in communications at the University of Miami, before beginning work in higher education and moving to Cleveland, her husband’s hometown. She is completing her Ph.D. in educational policy, organization and leadership from the University of Illinois.
“Kelly brings deep passion, creativity and intellect to ADL’s work,” Allison Padilla-Goodman, vice president of ADL’s southern division, which includes the Cleveland regional office, said in the release. “As education director, she built Cleveland’s regional education programs from the ground up. We are so excited to see her strategic vision and knowledge about ADL issues continue a legacy of strong leadership across the region.”