As the interim regional director of ADL Cleveland, the Anti-Defamation League office which serves Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania, Kelly Fishman looks to grow the office and build community partnerships.
Fishman, who is also the educational director of the organziation, stepped up to fill the role in the interim after former regional director James Pasch was promoted to senior director of national litigation.
“We’ve been really fortunate over the last few years under the leadership of our former regional director James Pasch, who’s now the national director of litigation for ADL, and he’s still based in Cleveland,” Fishman told the Cleveland Jewish News March 22. “So, it’s wonderful. We’re really trying to grow our footprint here in the region because we have so many amazing communities outside of Cleveland.”
Fishman added she has been working closely with the Jewish federations and different groups across the region, such as in Cleveland, Columbus, Canton, Pittsburgh and Louisville, to strengthen the partnerships and elevate the work of one another.
“When we can be allies and really understand one another, I think it really allows us to build better communities and stronger communities,” she said. “And so, that’s my goal, is to continue to grow our office and make sure people know we’re here as a resource for them, and just to support them in anything they’re going through.”
Originally from Indiana, Fishman received a bachelor’s in science and communication from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., where she met her husband, who is a Chagrin Falls High School graduate. She worked in higher education administration at the University of Miami and the University of Michigan, before moving to the Cleveland area to work at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Fishman then attended John Carroll University in University Heights for her master’s in education, and upon graduating in 2011, took a teaching position at Solon High School as a maternity leave substitute. She left in June when she began her role as the education director at ADL.
Fishman lives in Pepper Pike with her husband and their daughter and son, and she said she is “very fortunate that my kids go to a school where No Place for Hate, which is one of ADL’s signature education programs, is being utilized. So, it’s fun to see your kids being able to participate in the work that you do each day.”
As the search is underway for the next regional director, Fishman said the ADL is looking for someone that shares the same vision and goal for the growth of the office and is dedicated to building partnerships and relationships, which is part of what she has enjoyed in filling the role.
“One of the things that I really am loving about the experience is all the ways that I’m getting to connect with people in different ways through community partnerships and working with our board members,” Fishman said. “It’s been a really great way for me to take some of the work that I was doing in a small way as education director and really blossoming into that with the interim regional director role, and making everyone feel like they’re a part of this commitment and this journey with us.”