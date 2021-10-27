The Mayfield City Schools and the Mayfield Schools Foundation inducted five people into the Mayfield Hall of Fame Oct. 6 at Mayfield High School. They were Michael DeJohn of the class of 1972; Michael McCartney of the class of 1984; Paul Matias of the class of 1988; Nicholas Palazzo of the class of 1999; and Alex Yakubovich, class of 2004.
DeJohn was a student council member and a football and track athlete at Mayfield High School. He graduated cum laude from Bowling Green State University in 1976, where he earned accolades for his participation in ROTC, including honors as a Distinguished Military Graduate and a was awarded a regular Army commission as a 2nd lieutenant. DeJohn is a financial adviser/registered representative at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights. For the past 47 years, DeJohn has been a football official at the youth, high school and college levels. He has also been a wrestling official at the high school and college level for 28 years, and today, volunteers as a judge for the discus event at the annual Mayfield Track Invitational. DeJohn supports Mayfield schools, moving back to Mayfield in 1987 from California to raise his family there. With his father, Ross Sr. and his brother, Ross Jr., they supported and donated toward the construction of the Mayfield High School Alumni Pavilion. He is working to develop and fund the improvements of a courtyard for students at Lander Elementary to honor his late wife, Cathy.
At Mayfield High School, McCartney earned honors, played soccer, swimming and tennis, and performed with the Mayfield Players. In the Mayfield Unicycle Dance Team, he performed nationally. After two years at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, he was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. He first commanded a ship in 2003, and at Annapolis commanded all the midshipmen. As a Navy officer for 31 years, McCartney will transition to civilian life. McCartney has offered his service to the Boy Scouts of America and the leadership classes at Mayfield High. He serves on the board of directors for the Antietam Institute, a Civil War educational and historical organization, connecting his service as commanding officer of the USS Antietam.
Palazzo played football at Mayfield High School. As a student at Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass., Palazzo created STACK magazine, earning academic honors, and athletic recognition as one of the all-time leading rushers and scorers at the top of the Ivy League all-time record book. In 2020, Palazzo founded NP Ventures, an advisory and investment firm designed to assist emerging founder partners in the sports, technology and media industries, as well as to create and make its own investments into new companies. He was featured in the book, “Upstarts! How GenY Entrepreneurs are Rocking The World of Business.” Palazzo is working to expand the possibilities available to today’s student-athletes from under-resourced areas. He created the 2x2 Foundation to support a variety of sports, health and fitness programs to benefit young athletes in their schools and communities. The foundation’s goal is to help young people transform their lives through new educational, faith-based and sports opportunities.
Yakubovich was a member of the Mayfield High School cross-country team. In college, he created Onosys, an online restaurant ordering platform which was acquired by the Cleveland company, LivingSocial, and is still operating. Next, he created Scout RFP with partner and fellow Mayfield Alumni Hall of Fame inductee Stan Garber. Together, they grew the company which they sold to Workday for over half a billion dollars. Yakubovich now runs one of the segments of Workday. In high school, Yakubovich participated in and led extracurricular activities, as well as cross-country and track. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in economics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Matias, who is Mayfield chief of police, earned an associate degree in law enforcement from Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and then earned a Bachelor of Science degree summa cum laude in criminal justice, homeland security and terrorism from Tiffin University. He earned a Master of Science degree from Tiffin in 2018. Matias served 10 years in the U.S. Navy. He began as a patrolman, was promoted to detective, sergeant and in 2019 was named chief.