Five new, locally owned retail tenants are set to open at Tower City Center in downtown Cleveland, Bedrock recently announced in a news release.
They are:
• Red Velvet Men’s Grooming Co., a purveyor of men’s grooming products, will open its first Cleveland-area store in late fall. The selection of beard care, vegan-based cologne, fragrance oils, body wash, soaps are made in the USA.
• The Feet Geeks will showcase the latest trends, limited editions, and retro classic sneaker styles for the entire family slated to open in winter.
• 360 Clothing Studios will open its fifth retail location, offering men’s apparel and graphic T’s, hoodies, shoes and more, in mid-November.
• Styles of Imagination, a Black, female- and locally owned manufacturing company, will open its second Cleveland location in late fall. The women’s apparel shop features a curated selection of denim, dresses, jumpsuits, accessories and body products.
• CityBreaks Barbershop will open its fourth location late fall. Founder Daisun Lee and his team will offer haircuts, and hair design for both men and women.