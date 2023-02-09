The Federation of Jewish Mens Clubs’ annual World Wide Wrap is slated for Feb. 12.
The event is a day for Conservative Jews around the country and the world to wrap tefillin with their FJMC men’s clubs. The Cleveland area has three clubs that are FJMC members of the Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio region – Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights, and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. All three clubs will be participating in the event.
The event will be held live at each synagogue and simultaneously on Zoom so all KIO members can attend. Participants will daven and learn with several Latin American communities, including Argentina, Brazil and El Salvador, as part of the festivities, according to a news release.
Teaching will begin at 7:45 a.m., with combined activities starting at 8:15.
For more information, contact KIO president Dale Levy at dlevy82@gmail.com.