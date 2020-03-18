For many people rushing to grocery stores in an attempt to hoard toilet paper, frozen meals and antibacterial cleaning wipes, a bad day is discovering those store shelves are wiped clean.
But for some, the COVID-19 pandemic could mean losing their jobs, money and wondering how they’ll put food on the table.
That’s where the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry and Cleveland Chesed Center come in, seeing the plight many local families and individuals are in because of various closings.
As soon as the virus came to Cleveland, Rivka Goldstein, manager of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid, started receiving telephone calls from concerned senior citizens who receive the pantry’s food bags via delivery. The food bags, traditionally consisting of staple items provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank like pasta, rice and fresh produce, are how many older adults unable to travel to grocery stores get their groceries.
“They called saying, ‘I heard a rumor you weren’t going deliver my bag,’” said Goldstein, a Beachwood resident who attends the Waxman Chabad Center, also in Beachwood. “And I assured them, ‘No, we are coming. Not to worry.’
Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry
“The problem is, we want to keep both the seniors and our volunteers safe,” Goldstein said. “So normally, they might congregate in a social hall and we give out their bags. But now we can’t have that sort of distribution.”
Older adults are among the most at-risk group when it comes to contracting COVID-19 and suffering the most serious effects, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
To lower chances of spread, pantry volunteers will deliver door-to-door to prevent seniors from having to leave their homes, or will meet them outside in very small groups to maintain separation.
For those coming to the pantry at 2004 S. Green Road, volunteers there are taking additional precautions as well. Beneficiaries will not be allowed into the pantry, and instead will be given prepackaged bags at the door. The pantry serves more than 4,000 people monthly according to its website.
“We’re spacing ourselves out and we’re working outside where we can,” Goldstein said. “Our family program will be outdoors – we’re only going to have one or two people at a time be able to approach, and they’re not using recycled bags because those bags carry a lot of germs. They’re all getting new bags and boxes, and families are able to shop and take as much as they want for their families.”
What the pantry needs most now are volunteers and monetary donations to continue its mission, especially with Passover approaching April 8.
“Passover is a very big distribution,” Goldstein said. “In the coming weeks, we’re going to be giving out matzah, grape juice and chicken, and we give double to many of these seniors. That’s a big effort for us.
“We have found that this community has a tremendous heart. When we sent out the email explaining what our policy would be, many contacted us saying, ‘How can I help?’ and, ‘How can these old people go to the supermarket now?’
“Our work is always meaningful, and it’s even more meaningful now.”
To volunteer, donate or if you are in need of the pantry’s services, visit kosherfb.org.
Cleveland Chesed Center
After sending out a survey asking community members what they feared most, the Cleveland Chesed Center in Cleveland Heights, in partnership with Gesher, discovered the majority reported they feared they’d experience some type of income suffering, and responded food insecurity was their No. 1 concern.
“We started the survey last week on Friday, and I think right now we have about 350 responses,” said Rabbi Avrohom Adler, executive director of the Cleveland Chesed Center. “The answers (initially) were about 55% felt that they would be suffering some type of income (loss), but as the answers are coming in, it’s already over 65%. That means the last few days already have shown that people are nervous and concerned that obviously with more closings, they realize that there will be income suffering.
“Of those 65%, close to 70% of the answers said that food insecurity is their No. 1 concern, and afterwards was mortgage, rent and utilities.”
To combat this fear, the center has ordered an additional $25,000 of product to guarantee everyone, including the 1,200 people it regularly serves a month, receive plenty of food.
“We’re ordering even more food because we do hear that there is a very good possibility of a food shortage,” Adler said. “We don’t want to scare people, and we don’t want people to become hoarders. We want to make sure that we have enough that everyone might need.”
The center is taking special precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It stopped material and clothing donations to prevent extra people from entering the building at 1898 S. Taylor Road, and from taking the already limited number of staff away from food preparation.
People coming to the center for food are not allowed to enter the warehouse – instead, they must make an appointment ahead of time or drive up and remain in their car, where a center staff member or volunteer will present them with a prepared package they’ll put into their car for them.
“With the prepared packages, they can say, ‘I don’t use potatoes,’” Adler said. “OK, so we’ll take out the potatoes, but if they say, ‘I want eight oranges and not six,’ that we’re not gonna do. But the model has changed that we’re preparing the packages beforehand, so therefore they’re safe and we’re safe.”
The center is in need of monetary donations, goods donations and volunteers to cater to the increased purchase of products, in addition to the center’s usual budget and Pesach preparations.
“We have between 400 to 500 volunteers every year, and a lot of them are coming in this time before Pesach and (with) this special distribution,” Adler said. “However, now because of the virus, a lot of the groups canceled on their own and some of them, we had to cancel, because our No. 1 concern was the safety of our clients, the food, the supplies and for the volunteers themselves.
“So a lot of the work is coming on the staff, and we’re working extra hours to make sure that that gets done.”
Adler stressed that now, more than ever, it is important people remember to give to food pantries.
“It’s very possible that it’s not going to be just a one month shortage, and one month that the day cares and schools are closed. And there’s a ripple down effect to regular workers, dentists and hotel industries and travel,” he said. “People are going to be suffering and we’re going to be seeing more clients.”
To volunteer, donate or if you are in need of the pantry’s services, visit clevelandchesedcenter.org.