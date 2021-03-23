For Cleveland State junior guard Ben Sternberg, his lifelong dream of playing in the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament came true on March 19.
With 1:14 left in their first-round game against the second-seeded Houston Cougars in the Midwest Region, head coach Dennis Gates of the 15th-seeded Vikings told Sternberg to suit up and go in the game. Shortly after, he drove to the basket, got fouled and sank both of his free throws.
“When I checked in, I was like ‘wow, I’m really here playing in March Madness,” Sternberg told the Cleveland Jewish News March 22. “I just pictured myself when I was younger, playing on this stage in the backyard on my hoop. And even at the (Mandel) JCC, when I was younger, I would pretend to be playing at March Madness. And finally, for coach to give me that great opportunity to play in that game was truly an honor.”
The Vikings finished with 19 wins, the most the program has had since the 2014-15 season. Their appearance in March Madness was their first trip to the tournament since 2009.
“Of course, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end,” Sternberg said. “But at the end of the day, we had an unbelievable season on and off the court. We were first place in the (Horizon League) conference. we won the conference tournament. So really, we are champions.”
Despite the loss, Ben Sternberg, a former manager turned walk-on who had to EARN his jersey, checked in late in the game, drew a foul and made both free throws for @CSU_MBasketball. pic.twitter.com/qfprRaZaVy— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2021
The game was played at historic Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., where Sternberg said his uncle attended.
Sternberg began his career as a team manager before being awarded a roster spot for earning a 3.0 grade-point average. Sternberg, who is listed as 6-foot tall and 152 pounds, played in two regular-season games, including his debut on Dec. 26 against Youngstown State in which he made a corner three-point basket late in the game.
Sternberg, who celebrated his bar mitzvah at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, played at Beachwood High School in Beachwood and then at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland before transferring to Cleveland State.