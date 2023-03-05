Hocking Hills was included among Forbes’ list of the world’s 50 Best Places to Visit in 2023, with the region’s endless hiking trails, waterfalls, cliffs and forests listed as reasons to visit, according to a news release.
The region has 13,000 acres of unbroken forest, unique rock formations, soaring rock faces and waterfalls and visitors can also take glass blowing, painting or ceramics lessons, the release stated. Hocking Hills is 40 miles southeast of Columbus.
To see the entire list, visit bit.ly/3K0VIpS.