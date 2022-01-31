Rabbi Dan Utley is coming home.
Utley, a former Beachwood resident who is an associate rabbi at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, will be the new director of Camp Wise in Claridon Township, the Mandel Jewish Community Center announced in a news release Jan. 31. He will replace Rachel Felber, who announced in October 2021 that she will be stepping down in June.
“I am looking forward to collaborating with staff, campers, volunteers, alumni and community partners to honor the 115-year history of Camp Wise with an eye toward the future of Jewish camping,” Utley said in the release. “As a lifelong learner, I am excited to have the opportunity to strengthen Camp Wise and identify opportunities to keep the program relevant and progressive for the next 115 years.”
Mandel JCC COO Gilon Rubanenko, said in the release, “We are lucky to have Dan lead the next generation of Camp Wise. Dan’s connections with and understanding of the Cleveland community, coupled with his extensive camp and youth engagement experiences will prove to be an asset to our camp. He is a values-based leader, visionary and has the professional acumen to move Camp Wise forward.”
Utley will begin transitioning into the director role in early spring and be fully on-boarded by the June start of camp, and enjoys playing trombone, guitar and banjo and will bring those talents to the Camp Wise community, according to the release.
Utley is a graduate of Beachwood High School class of 2001 and the College of Wooster, where he earned dual bachelor’s degrees in music education – public school emphasis and physics.
He developed a love for Judaism and Jewish community and music in his youth at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and as a camper and staff member of the Union for Reform Judaism Goldman Union Camp Institute in Zionsville, Ind., the release stated. He was a member of the year-round staff at URJ Camp Newman in Santa Rosa, Calif., and on faculty at URJ Greene Family Camp in Texas, where he supported campers and mentoring counselors for more than 15 summers.
Utley decided to pursue the rabbinate while working as program director at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, where he led overnight retreats at Camp Wise Retreat Center. He was ordained in 2016 from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles, where he also earned a master’s degree in Jewish education.
In his current role as associate rabbi at Temple Emanu-El, he is responsible for the growth and engagement of youth and teen communities, outreach to young adults in their 20s through 30s and interfaith family inclusion. He has led initiatives to help the Jewish community affirm and embrace individuals identifying as LGBTQ+.
Utley and his wife, Rachel, who is a Jewish educator, and their three children, Eitan, Judah and Benji, will be relocating to the Clevelanda area.