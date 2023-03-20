Malcolm (Abromowitz) Brahms, M.D., loved and loving husband of Evelyn for 74 years prior to her death in 2018; father of Lauren (Robert) Resnik and Jan (Ann Dee) Brahms; grandfather of Andrew (Jamie) Resnik, Jamie (Kevin) Wechter, Lisa Brahms (Sherlock Terry) and Steven (Tamara) Brahms; great-grandfather of Cassidy and Cody Wechter, Max and Julia Resnik, Lily, Emmett and Ida Terry, and Oliver Brahms; and treasured brother-in-law of Jay (Jane) Davis and uncle, passed away at the age of 103 on March 19, 2023.

Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.