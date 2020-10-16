A former Brush High School booster was sentenced to three years in prison Oct. 15 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
David Gordon pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to grand theft, theft, aggravated theft and money laundering after being accused of stealing $14,462.64 from funds set aside for the Brush High School baseball team and $2,963 from a scholarship created in memory of Alec Kornet, who also was an Arcs’ hockey player who died during hockey practice on Feb. 14, 2017, due to complications from an enlarged heart. He was sentenced by Judge Daniel Gaul.
Most of the money was intended to go toward a March 25, 2017, trip for the team to Tampa, Fla., for a tournament. Gordon was one of the organizers of the trip.
The case against him was built by Cuyahoga County prosecutors, the Lyndhurst Police Department and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Gordon was indicted for aggravated theft in 1992, and theft and passing bad checks in 1993.
Sentencing was delayed from March 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.