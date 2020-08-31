The sentencing of former Brush High School booster David Gordon has been delayed.
Gordon was scheduled to be sentenced March 10, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled for Oct. 15.
Gordon pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to grand theft, theft, aggravated theft and money laundering after accusations surfaced he had stolen thousands of dollars from funds set up for the Brush High School baseball team and a scholarship created in memory of Alec Kornet, an Arcs’ hockey player who died in 2017.
Two counts of money laundering and a second count of grand theft will not be prosecuted in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Gordon was referred to the county probation department for a pre-sentence investigation and report. An additional count of grand theft was dismissed without prejudice.
The grand jury indictment charged Gordon with taking $14,462.64 from the Arcs Baseball fund and $2,963 from the 4Alec scholarship, created to honor Kornet, a junior who died during hockey practice on Feb. 14, 2017, due to complications from an enlarged heart.
In addition to playing hockey for the Arcs, Kornet was the starting second baseman on the baseball team and the team played its 2017 season in memory of him, with most of the money raised in the fund intended to go toward a March 25, 2017, trip for the team to Tampa, Fla., for a tournament. Gordon was one of the organizers of the trip.