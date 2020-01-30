David Gordon, 53, a former Brush High School booster, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to grand theft, theft, aggravated theft and money laundering after he was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from funds set up for the Brush High School baseball team and a scholarship created in honor of an Arcs’ hockey player who died in 2017.
Two counts of money laundering and a second count of grand theft will not be prosecuted in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Gordon was referred to the county probation department for a pre-sentence investigation and report. An additional count of grand theft was dismissed without prejudice.
Gordon was also ordered to pay restitution at an “amount to be determined by the court.”
The grand jury indictment charged Gordon with taking $14,462.64 from the Arcs Baseball fund and $2,963 from the 4Alec scholarship, created to honor Alec Kornet, a junior who died during hockey practice on Feb. 14, 2017 due to complications from an enlarged heart.
In addition to playing hockey for the Arcs, Kornet was the starting second baseman on the baseball team and the team played its 2017 season in memory of him, with most of the money raised in the fund intended to go toward a March 25, 2017, trip for the team to Tampa, Fla., for a tournament. Gordon was one of the organizers of the trip.
Gordon will be sentenced March 10. Judge Peter J. Corrigan presided.