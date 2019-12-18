Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has been hired by the New York Knicks as a basketball operations consultant.
“I look forward to the next step in my career as I officially retire from coaching and pursue other opportunities in basketball,” Blatt said in a Dec. 18 statement released by the Knicks. “I’ve long been intrigued by working in a front office.”
Blatt went on to thank Knicks President Steve Mills and General Manager Scott Perry “for the opportunity to be a resource to the basketball operations staff.”
Blatt attended Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., with Mills. He is also reportedly close with Craig Robinson, the brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, who was hired by the Knicks in 2017 as vice president of player development and G League Westchester Knicks operations.
“David Blatt is a great basketball mind and we look forward to adding him to the organization,” Mills and Perry said in the Knicks statement. “He will be a great asset to our front office, G League team and international scouting.”
Blatt was hired as the Cleveland Cavaliers coach in 2014 after an extensive search before the franchise knew that LeBron James would be leaving the Miami Heat to return to Cleveland. Blatt led the Cavs to the NBA Finals in 2015, where they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. The Cavs fired Blatt in 2016, replacing him as head coach with Tyronn Lue, as the team went on to win the NBA championship over the Warriors. Blatt was also a highly succesful coach with Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv and a number of European teams.
In October, Blatt stepped down as head coach of the Greek Olmpiacos team, two months after he announced he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He was in his second season with the team, one of the top teams in Greece.
“After a long and respectful discussion between the owners and myself, our two parties have decided it’s in the best interest of both sides to part ways,” Blatt said in the Olympiacos announcement on its website. “My time in Greece with Olympiacos has been meaningful and significant in many ways.”