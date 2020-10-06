Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon presented Deputy U.S. Marshal Josh Robertson with the Ohio Fire Service First Responder Award Oct. 5 for rescuing a child from a house fire last July.
Robertson, then an officer with the Cleveland Heights Police Department, was first on the scene of the Greyton Road fire when he learned a 6-year-old boy was trapped inside home. Without hesitation, he crawled inside the burning structure and braved heavy smoke to find the child and pull him to safety, according to a news release.
“None of us who enter into public service do so to be called a hero,” Reardon said. “We don’t run into burning buildings for spotlight or to have our names etched onto awards. But Josh is a hero. He’s a hero to that little boy, a hero to that little boy’s family, a hero to his own loved ones, and a hero to his community.”