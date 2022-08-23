Former Cleveland Heights resident Rabbi Amy Coben Weiss was named a CNN Hero in June for her work founding Undies for Everyone and as its executive director.
The organization is the only nonprofit in the nation to exclusively address the critical gap of underwear insecurity as a basic need for a child’s social and academic success, according to a news release.
“One of my past presidents nominated me, and CNN called in January,” Weiss told Cleveland Jewish News. “I had totally forgotten he had told me that he did that.”
Weiss had a series of interviews and background checks with CNN before being named a hero, she said.
Undies for Everyone is a Houston-based nonprofit that has provided over 2 million pairs of underwear to students living in poverty or crisis in 17 different cities in the United States, including Cleveland, where 46% of children live in poverty.
“Kids who are at risk need every kind of resource that their families cannot afford to get them,” Weiss said in an interview with CNN. “Underwear is just an overlooked item, and it’s super expensive. So, the parents who are struggling financially tend to think, ‘You can’t see the underwear, so it’ll be okay.’ “
Weiss blogged about the issue in the Houston Chronicle in 2008 after speaking with a social worker. She ran underwear drives out of her home for years and created the nonprofit in 2012.
“A social worker had said something to me about it and I had blogged about it, but I didn’t know what a huge vacuum it is,” Weiss told CJN. “When you think of all the nonprofits there are in the world, or in the United States, there is nothing focusing on giving kids underwear, and underwear is very hard to get.”
In August 2017, Weiss and her husband, Rabbi Kenny Weiss, lost their home to Hurricane Harvey. Their world was turned upside down, Weiss told CNN, but with the help of their family and friends they were able to begin helping others again.
At this time, a friend of Weiss, author Brene Brown, began a Facebook Live about Undies for Everyone, garnering the nonprofit 1.5 million pair of underwear. They were sent to the office of Weiss’ husband, where the couple was living at the time. Weiss saw the impact, hired a couple of people, and decided to go big.
“We ended up giving away 2 million pair within a year of Harvey and then we expanded through Texas, and the pandemic happened,” Weiss said.
Three weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect their lives, Weiss met a philanthropist who makes underwear for a big retailer. A deal was made where the nonprofit buys underwear from him and he ships it all over the country, allowing the organization to focus on expand-ing to other cities.
“We expanded very quickly during the pandemic, from only in Texas to 17 cities,” Weiss told CJN. “Our plan is to expand as much as we can, as quickly as we can, but it really depends on funding and where the funding comes from.”
There are two ways to volunteer with Undies for Everyone. First, Undies for Change provides an organization with underwear, supplies and instructions to make packs of seven pairs that are donated to a local Boys and Girls Club or another organization of your choice. Second, One Click Undies is a virtual drive that provides the individual or organization with a personalized Amazon wish list, email templates and fillable flyers for printing and sending to other groups. Participants shop the Amazon Wish List and underwear purchased is delivered directly to Undies World Headquarters in Houston.
“It’s a great way for companies who want to do something hands off and then there are tons of companies who want to do things hands on,” Weiss told the CJN. “We encourage people to bring their kids if a company or organization will allow that. A lot of times its their first jump into philanthropy and volunteering.”
In 2021, Undies for Everyone teamed up with Cleveland School Homeless Department, Child Protective Services and pediatric mobile units sponsored by Cleveland Clinic Community Care. Medical staff in these pediatric mobile units have seen the need for underwear firsthand, reporting that 90% of patients are not wearing underwear. So far, Undies for Everyone has served 6,752 children and donated 47,264 pairs to the city, according to Undies for Everyone’s website.
Weiss said Cleveland was one of her first choices when expanding the organization due to her connection to the city. She attended Canterbury Elementary School and lived in Cleveland Heights until she was 9 when she moved to Dallas. Her family helped to start Congregation Brith Emeth and owned a Barton’s Candy, a kosher chocolate shop in Cedar Center.
Each week, a CNN Hero is profiled on the global networks of CNN and on CNN.com. This fall, the top 10 CNN Heroes will be announced. From the top 10, viewers will select the CNN Hero of the Year through an online vote. The CNN Hero of the Year will be revealed during CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute later this year.
