“From Broadway to Hollywood,” a film created by former Clevelander Richard Glazier, will be screened as part of Turner Classic Movies’ Classic Film Festival. The film, which is part concert and part documentary, was created by Glazier, a pianist and cultural historian who received his doctorate in piano performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music. Weaving together rare interviews, piano performances and commentary, the film looks at the history of Broadway and Hollywood through music. Glazier sat down with a number of industry names who shared their perspectives about composers and shows that defined the American art form.
Among the featured interviews are: Broadway veteran Patricia Morrison; composer and conductor, David Newman; writer Daniel Selznick; actor Efrem Zimbalist; Grammy award-winning composer Lalo Schifrin; Oscar-winning art director Gene Allen; and Miles Kreuger, founder of the Institute of the American Musical.
Each interview is shown in conjunction with Glazier’s performances of some of the musical compositions mentioned, including Cole Porter’s “So In Love” to a medley from Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” to his own rendition of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
The film will be shown during the festival at midnight 3 a.m. and will also be available on the Watch TCM app for a limited time.