Warning: This article may be offensive to some readers. It contains graphic and hateful content. Reader discretion is advised.
A former Cleveland woman has been charged with telephone harassment and attempted ethnic intimidation based on a voice mail she left at the Cleveland Jewish News on July 1, 2020.
Patricia Grace Bonchek, 54, is being held in Beachwood City Jail on $100,000 bond, 10% cash or surety history and pending psychiatric evaluation, by order of Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery. In her March 24 journal entry, the judge said she would consider an adjustment to the bond after receiving the psychiatric assessment.
The caller left a voice mail of just under two minutes at the office telephone of a CJN executive.
“I’m white and blonde and blue-eyed and very beautiful unlike you scumbag Jews,” the caller said. “I will (obscenity) you up.”
During the investigation, Beachwood Police Detective John Finucan called Bonchek on July 13, 2020.
According to his report, he wrote that he had advised her “not to contact the Cleveland Jewish News.”
“Bonchek called me a mother (obscenity) and a (obscenity) sucker, and hung up the phone” Finucan wrote.
Bonchek, a former professor at California State University San Marcos in California and a 1985 graduate of Charles F. Brush High in Lyndhurst, has cases of aggravated menacing and violation of a protection order stemming from incidents in Bainbridge Township.
In a YouTube video posted Jan. 29, 2020, Bonchek said, “Asian people have polluted and contaminated our land for eternity.” She referred to Japanese as “cockroaches” and “parasites.”
“I want every one of you Asian cockroaches to get the (obscenity) out of the United States of America forever,” she said. “Maybe you can visit us on the internet. Otherwise, otherwise, I don’t want to see another (obscenity) pie face.”
She has made at least one other YouTube video with similar content.
Bonchek will be in Shaker Heights Municipal Court April 5 on the telephone harassment and attempted ethnic intimidation.