Former Clevelander Roberta Kaplan and Audrey Strauss received the 53rd Annual George A. Katz Torch of Learning Award, presented by American Friends of the Hebrew University May 18 at Cipriani in New York City.
“These two brilliant women – whose careers are the stuff of which legends are made, are most deserving recipients of the Torch of Learning Award, named in memory of the late George Katz (z’l), founding partner of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz,” AFHU President Pamela Emmerich said in a news release. “It honors outstanding lawyers who have made a significant impact in the legal profession and in the broader community. Both of our distinguished honorees meet that requirement in spades.”
Kaplan is the founding partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which she founded to build what she calls a “new-fashioned, old-fashioned” law firm that combines a cutting-edge civil and criminal litigation practice with a groundbreaking commitment to using the courts to serve the public interest, the release stated. To that end, she has been in the news recently for successful representation of E. Jean Carroll in her civil lawsuit against former U.S. President Donald Trump, but before that her victory in the landmark Windsor case helped pave the way for marriage equality in the United States. Kaplan has taken on the white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., and co-founded the Times Up Legal Defense Fund.
Lawyer Dahlia Lithwick, The New York Times bestselling author, journalist and senior editor at Slate, presented the award to Kaplan.
“The state of Israel is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis concerning the independence of its court system,” Kaplan said in the release. “In our world today where democracy seems to be in danger in so many different places and in so many ways, I believe it is even more important for us to support institutions like the Hebrew University of Jerusalem that help to foster the foundations of Israeli democracy. I’m so honored to be receiving this award.”
Strauss, senior counsel at Fried Frank, represents clients in white-collar criminal defense and regulatory matters. Prior to rejoining Fried Frank in 2022, she served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where she oversaw all criminal and civil cases brought on behalf of the U.S. These include taking on Roy Cohn and the Gambino family.
Geoffrey S. Berman, partner, Fried Frank, and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, presented the award to Strauss.
“It is a profound honor to receive this year’s Torch of Learning Award, along with my co-recipient Robbie Kaplan, joining the ranks of many distinguished past awardees,” Strauss said in the release. “I am proud to continue to support American Friends of the Hebrew University and HU’s Faculty of Law in its efforts to educate and champion outstanding future global leaders and innovators, among other important work.”
Celebrating its 53rd year, the award has an illustrious history, raises awareness and important support for the Hebrew University Faculty of Law and the mission of its American Friends, according to the release.
At the luncheon, professor Tomer Broude, dean of the Hebrew University Faculty of Law, presented a talk on “Constitutional Reforms and the Future of Israel’s Democracy.”