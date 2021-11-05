Josh Kramer became the new regional director of American Jewish Committee New York on Oct. 7.
After growing up in Shaker Heights and living in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood for the last six years, Kramer worked in government and foundation relations on behalf of University Hospitals in Cleveland. When in Northeast Ohio, he attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. He lives in Manhattan with his fiance, Elana Gelman. The pair plan to get married this month and are synagogue shopping around New York City.
A few weeks into the new role, the 33-year-old told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 1 a majority of the role has been focusing on navigating the return to in-person networking, events, and meeting with diplomatic visitors and ambassadors. The day before he started, he said he attended a social event for AJC NY in Central Park, which demonstrated a “strong appetite to return to in-person events with some variation of comfort levels.”
With his history in driving government funding, Kramer said the professional experiences he has had until now have been about relationship building “aside from the subject matter and various advocacy work I’ve done.”
“Taking those relationship-building skills and applying that to the work of AJC NY is a natural progression to me,” Kramer said. “I’ve been sprinting to catch up and will hopefully get up to speed very soon. The application of my relationship-building skills to interfaith outreach, governmental outreach, diplomatic outreach – it’s all about building relationships. That’s what I’m here for.”
Kramer explained his professional and personal life in Cleveland felt like the perfect springboard into this next journey. For the last 10 years, he said he largely worked in government relations. Before that, he worked briefly abroad in Afghanistan bringing higher education opportunities to men and women in uniform in Kandar. But no matter his job, Kramer added his Jewish upbringing helped inform those choices as did his move to New York City.
“But outside of my professional experience, I have a huge amount of volunteer experience doing this exact kind of work on behalf of the Jewish community,” he said, like volunteering in the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s community relations committee and government relations committee and attending national conferences like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Anti-Defamation League and AJC. “Volunteer work that I’ve done goes back to being in high school and college. To me, this role in AJC is the perfect marriage between my personal interests and professional experiences.”
And even though it made the most sense for him professionally, Kramer has no intention to let go of his roots in Cleveland.
“Cleveland will always hold a very large place in my heart,” he said, jokingly adding he’d never give up his subscription to the CJN. “But there are other factors outside of my personal-professional journey that weighed into my decision to relocate to NYC. The timing and availability of this position worked out just perfectly.”
As he settles into the role, Kramer said he’s most excited about the diplomatic outreach part of being a regional director of an AJC office.
“I am excited to be on the front lines and have a chance to work towards progress on issues I care personally about, like raising awareness on antisemitism and changing policies to better fight it,” he said.
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, told the CJN in an email that she’s proud to welcome another Clevelander to the AJC fold. Shapiro was elected to her position in 2007 and is originally from New York herself.
“I’ve had the privilege to know and work with Josh on numerous occasions and consider him a friend,” she said. “I am now pleased to call him a colleague. Josh brings a wealth of experience in advocacy, a deep commitment to Jewish values, and an excitement about this next chapter in his life and career to his new position. I’m confident that he will successfully lead our New York office to greater heights.”