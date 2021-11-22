Former Clevelander Jonathan S. Lewin, executive vice president for health affairs, Woodruff Health Sciences Center executive director and Emory Healthcare CEO, will step down from his leadership positions and join the Emory University faculty after a new executive vice president for health affairs is selected and joins the Emory team. Lewin formerly worked at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
“I cannot overstate what an incredible privilege it has been to lead both the Woodruff Health Sciences Center and Emory Healthcare,” Lewin said in a news release. “I remain incredibly impressed by all parts of Emory health sciences and the health care system, and plan to stay on at Emory as a member of the faculty – returning to my roots in innovation, education and technology development. The leadership team has never been stronger, and the organization is better than ever. I am excited to watch what I am confident will be the continued success and growth of this great institution and to contribute in new ways to improve lives and provide hope.”
Lewin joined Emory in 2016. During his tenure, employment in the Woodruff Health Sciences Center grew to approximately 34,000, a 35% increase, according to the release. Health science research also experienced 57% growth in funding to ta total $847 million in 2021, the release stated.
“Since 2016, Dr. Lewin has provided steadfast leadership to Emory, and I am grateful for all he has done to serve patients here in Atlanta and in communities across Georgia as head of the most comprehensive academic health care system in the state,” Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said in the release. “He strengthened Emory Healthcare, significantly growing the organization, expanding the health care network, establishing vital partnerships, recruiting key leaders throughout the enterprise, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion, and last year pivoting EHC to serve our community in response to the COVID-19 crisis with some of the best patient outcomes in the country.
“For our academic mission, Dr. Lewin helped bring in record research funding from the NIH, CDC and other agencies and research sponsors. Dr. Lewin elevated the impact of our schools and hospitals, and he brought great energy and heart to his work every day. I am glad that he will continue to share his expertise and knowledge with our students and researchers as a member of the Emory faculty.”