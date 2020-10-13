Brandon Goss, a 28-year-old real estate agent who grew up in Northeast Ohio, will be one of 31 contestants vying for Clare Crawley’s heart on the 16th season of “The Bachelorette.”
Goss graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus in 2015, and was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu, a historically Jewish fraternity. He now lives in New York City and works for Corcoran, a real estate agency serving markets in New York City, The Hamptons and South Florida, according to Corcoran’s website. He’s also a model, according to his Bachelorette Wiki page.
Also in his Wiki page, Goss said he’s “ready to head back to the Cleveland ‘burbs, where he grew up, to start a family.”
The Bachelorette premieres on ABC at 8 p.m. Oct. 13.