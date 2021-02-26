Former Cleveland resident U.S. Army Capt. Jared Friedman was one of six honorees as the Jewish Institute of National Security Affairs announced its 2020 recipients of its MG Sidney Shachnow Grateful Nation Award during a livestreamed event Dec. 23, 2020.
Named after the late Shachnow, the award is presented annually to six honorees from the enlisted, noncommissioned officer and junior officer ranks of the five branches of the U.S. military and the U.S. Special Operations Command who distinguish themselves through superior conduct in the war on terrorism. Shachnow survived imprisonment, the Holocaust and World War II to become one of the most influential special forces officers, and died in 2018, according to JINSA’s website.
Friedman, 29, celebrated his bar mitzvahed at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, and graduated from Mayfield High School in Mayfield in 2009 and graduate from Ohio University in Athens in 2013. Stationed in Savannah, Ga., and awaiting deployment to Afghanistan, Friedman told the Cleveland Jewish News he feels honored to receive the award.
“This is the first award that I received that is more suited to my family,” he said. “It was kind of cool to receive something that is towards the Jewish side of things. A lot of the honorees aren’t Jewish, but it is really cool to have something represented on that side.”
In a video acceptance speech, Friedman explained he felt a deeper connection to the award because of his family’s personal history.
“Becoming an Army ranger and being able to support operations critical to our national security is one of my proudest accomplishments,” Friedman said in the video. “I am honored to receive this award not only because it recognizes my contributions to my country but also because of the legacy of MG Sidney Shachnow. His story resonates with me as my grandfather was also a Holocaust survivor. After the war, he came to the U.S. and lived the American dream. As I continue through my army career, I hope to one day become half the leader as Gen.Shachnow.”
Reflecting on the honor, Friedman told the CJN he couldn’t have been recognized without the support of his team.
“It reflects on the people you work with as it is not an award where you get there on your own,” he said. “It is based on the amazing team that I’ve been fortunate to work with and be around, to be able to progress forward. So, it is not just an award for me, but it is also an award for all of the accomplishments I have had the ability to lead. It is not just me that accomplishes those objectives. It is everyone.”
Friedman said he was selected to be the 75th Ranger Regiment communications company commander beginning in May.