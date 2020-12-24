Greg Cahn, a Beachwood High School 2002 graduate, identified performing at the school’s White & Gold talent show his sophomore year as the start of his musical journey.
“I remember that feeling,” Cahn said. “I was like, ‘I like this feeling.’”
Cahn has spent the last decade chasing his musical dreams in Los Angeles. He partnered with Connecticut-native Ben Epand about three years ago to form alternative pop rock duo, KidEyes, and launched with a debut show in Hollywood roughly a year-and-a-half ago.
“It was an amazing show and it was off to the races,” Cahn said. “It’s just a really good partnership.”
Cahn described KidEyes as his “many-ith” band. He said he is no stranger to grind of being an artist – its ups and downs – and knows a good project when he sees one.
Cahn sings and Epand produces. They feature humble hooks, richly warm guitar melodies, shiny synths and rock steady grooves, and communicate their music as honest pop through a lens of everlasting youth and optimism.
“We have released a couple songs, we played a lot in the last year before the pandemic, and then we started getting love around town,” Cahn said.
Their song, “Ready to Go,” reached the top five on the 106.7 KROQ radio station’s Locals Only collection, which showcases the best local music coming out of Los Angeles and Orange County and is hosted by Kat Corbett on Sundays from 10 p.m. until midnight.
He described this as a benchmark achievement.
“You always listen to that show, you always hope that you get on that show, and for me, when I came out to (Los Angeles) from Cleveland like 10 years ago, it was always a goal of mine to get on the show,” Cahn said.
He and Epand stayed on Locals Only and ultimately reached No. 1.
“It was a nice win and we needed it, and then, through my many years in this business, I think the one thing I’ve learned is enjoy the win, but then dust yourself off and get back to work,” Cahn said. “Because you can’t you can’t stay on the mountain too long.”
Although he resides in Los Angeles, Cahn said, musically and in life, he always looks east after every accomplishment.
“I always look back to Cleveland, I always look for that light back to back home and I think that’s the beautiful thing,” Cahn said. “In anything that anyone does – or for me anything that I write, whether it’s ‘Ready to Go’ or ‘Don’t Hold Back,’ there’s so much of Cleveland disguised in those in those melodies and in those words, and to be honest, (so much of) being Jewish.”
Cahn grew up attending Temple Emanu El in Orange.