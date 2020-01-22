Eugene Norman Yulish, a former Clevelander who was known to a generation of Philadelphians as host of children’s television shows, died Jan. 19. He was 88.
Yulish, who appeared as Gene London, died of a cerebral hemorrhage after a fall last week, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
He hosted a show on WCAU from 1959 to 1977 that aired under many titles, including “Cartoon Corners” and “The Wonderful World of Gene London.”
Yulish also began appearing semi-regularly on NBC’s “The Today Show” with host Dave Garroway in 1959.
In 2009, Yulish was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia’s Hall of Fame.
He was born June 9, 1931, to Minna and Isadore Yulish, and is survived by his husband, John Thomas, of Reading, Pa.
Yulish was considered one of the world’s pre-eminent experts and collectors of the movie clothing and costumes of Hollywood’s notable movie stars, recently hosting an exhibit at the Allentown (Pa.) Art Museum: “Golden Age Costumes from the Gene London Cinema Collection.”
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Visitation will be at the home of Susan and Stuart Muszynski, 5053 Bristol Court in Lyndhurst after funeral services until 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
Contributions are suggested to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation heart failure program (ClevelandClinic.org/giving) or the Be Kind Stick Together elementary school anti-bullying program at Values-in-Action Foundation/Project Love, 6700 Beta Drive, Suite 120, Mayfield Village, OH 44143 (ViaFdn.org).