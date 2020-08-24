Lara Kollab won’t be practicing medicine in Ohio.
The former Cleveland Clinic resident, who was fired in September 2018 after the Clinic learned she had made anti-Semitic statements over social media, surrendered her training certificate to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery with consent to permanent revocation. The Clinic confirmed in a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News on Jan. 3, 2019, Kollab had been fired.
Kollab’s posts were made under a pseudonym and were found and identified by canarymission.org.
The State Medical Board of Ohio voted to accept the surrender during its Aug. 12, 2020, board meeting, Tessie Pollock, chief communications officer for the State Medical Board, wrote in an Aug. 24 email to the CJN.
Lara Kollab is never allowed to practice medicine in Ohio again,” Pollack wrote.
In 2019, she was subsequently offered a one-year residency at Kern Medical in Bakersfield, Calif., a position that was withdrawn based on false, misleading and incomplete information in her application process.
The State Medical Board of Ohio issued a citation against the Westlake resident July 10, 2019, and mailed a letter to both Kollab and her lawyers listing the reasons for the citation and notifying her of her right to request a hearing. Her lawyer, James McGovern at Graff & McGovern LPA in Columbus, responded with a request for the hearing.
That hearing was set for Oct. 5, 2020, with reports due to her counsel from the state attorney general’s office as of June 19, 2020. Kollab’s counsel was to deliver to the state’s assistant attorney general written reports from any expert witnesses who would testify on her behalf.