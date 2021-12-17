The Oregon Jewish Community Foundation has named David Forman its next president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Forman grew up in Lyndhurst and became a bar mitzvah at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 1985 and a law degree in 1988 from the University of Michigan. He moved to Oregon in 1993, where he raised two children with his wife, Julie. They live in Portland, where they have attended all the synagogues and temples in the area, Forman told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“For most of my life, I’ve been very involved in the community, and I get to spend all day long at my day job speaking about community and philanthropy, and I couldn’t pass up that opportunity,” he said. “It is fundamental to who I am as a person. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Forman is an attorney who specializes in corporate law and is the chair of corporate finance and transactions practice group as a partner at Tonkon Torp, LLP, a Portland-based law firm, where he has practiced since 2003. He has also chaired the boards of the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, Robinson Jewish Health Center and the Cedar Sinai Park Foundation.
“I think being a lawyer prepares me for this role, with the ability to listen, think strategically, to problem solve and to advocate on the behalf of my clients – the donors,” he said.
Recalling his childhood in the Cleveland area, Forman said it prepared him to take on important roles at organizations like the Oregon Jewish Community Foundation. For his Confirmation internship, Forman volunteered at Montefiore in Beachwood and lived on campus for a time at Menorah Park because his father was the medical director. Recalling his parents as “very involved” with their synagogue community, Forman said being deeply immersed in the Jewish community from an early age was “foundational” to who he is.
“I was also very close to my grandfather, and identifying as Jewish was very important to him,” he said. “He was a big influence on my life in a lot of ways.”
Forman succeeds the late Julie Diamond, who served the organization for more than 10 years. She died in August 2020 from cancer. He noted her passion for the organization and the Oregon Jewish community was akin to the late Green Bay Packers’ legendary coach Vince Lombardi’s style – a fierce determination to win and see those she cared about succeed.
“She was a wonderful person, and her passion was a significant loss for our community,” Forman said. “She made a significant contribution to the story of philanthropy in Portland. I hope to honor her legacy and continue to build on what she started.”
Forman said he looks forward to taking his childhood and career lessons and applying them to the foundation, starting with listening to stakeholders and learning what drives them to do what they do.
“But, ultimately, I want to encourage the current and next generation of donors to embrace their nonprofit legacy,” he said. “I want to take those donors and help them identify what their philanthropic goals are and take those ideas and match them to the needs in the community. Philanthropy for their parents and grandparents’ generations is very different from how it works today. So, my goal is to embrace how the next generation thinks about philanthropy, and help find those needs in the community to match their philanthropic goals.”
And that’s what excites him most about the job, and exactly why he took it, Forman said.
“I’ve put a lot of time and effort in this community,” Forman said. “Portland is a truly wonderful place to live. What I see myself doing is helping write the next chapter of the foundation’s and the community’s stories. It’s all tied together. I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”