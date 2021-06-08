A former Mayfield Middle School eighth-grade math teacher who also coaches high school girls’ track and field, was arrested June 8 and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to a June 8 letter from Mayfield Superintendent Keith Kelly.
Daniel A. Carlson, 35, of Highland Heights submitted his resignation June 2. The school was board was to accept it June 8, Kelly wrote.
Carlson is a former Mayfield Heights City School District board member as well, having served from 2010 to 2013. He is also a former track and field coach at University School in Hunting Valley.
Carlson was being held at Highland Heights Police Department’s jail awaiting a bond hearing and arraignment at Lyndhurst Municipal Court, according to Highland Heights Police Chief James Cook.
Kelly said a female student came forward May 29 and reported “Mr. Carlson allegedly was contacting female high school students and soliciting inappropriate messages and images via social media.
“Mayfield administration notified the police immediately. Highland Heights Police began conducting an investigation. Based on the information I have received, this incident will likely involve multiple, female Mayfield students, has occurred over several months and was limited to internet activity,” Kelly wrote.
“On June 2nd, Mr. Carlson submitted his resignation, effective June 2 while the investigation was ongoing,” Kelly wrote.
Kelly wrote that police do not believe Carlson to be “a risk to the community or students, at this time.”
Kelly wrote he has received multiple questions about not placing Carlson on administrative leave.
“Since the school year ended on Friday, May 28th, placing Mr. Carlson on administrative leave was not necessary as school was no longer in session,” he wrote. “All employees have the right to resign regardless of the situation. If Mr. Carlson had not resigned, I would have recommended termination.
“Resignation does not preclude securing employment in another school district,” Kelly wrote. “District officials will file an Educator Misconduct Reporting form against Mr. Carlson with the Ohio Department of Education as a result of the charges. The Ohio Department of Education will then investigate and determine whether to terminate his teaching license.”
He said counselors would be available at the middle school from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. June 9, 10 and 11 for any staff or students needing assistance.
“My communications regarding this matter are in cooperation with the Highland Heights Police Department and school district legal counsel,” Kelly wrote. “School officials continue to reinforce that all threats by students, staff and community are taken seriously and are thoroughly and immediately investigated by police and school administration.”
Sammi Fremont, the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern, and Jamie Insul, the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern, contributed to this report.