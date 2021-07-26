A former Mayfield Middle School eighth-grade math teacher who was also a girls’ track and field coach sent money and gift cards to students and other juvenile victims in order to engage in sexually explicit chat, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Daniel A. Carlson, 35, who was arrested May 29 on a single count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and resigned from his teaching job June 2, was indicted July 21 by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on 22 charges:
• 10 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
• Three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter Involving a minor
• Four counts of importuning
• Two counts of compelling prostitution
• Two counts of extortion
• One count of tampering with evidence.
The incidents occurred between September 2019 and June 2021 and involved eight victims – seven female and one male – ranging from 14 to 17 years old.
Carlson used pseudo usernames on multiple social media applications to engage in sexually explicit chats and solicit alleged victims – some of which were former athletes of his, Tyler Sinclair, public information officer for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley wrote in a July 25 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
He sent money and gift cards – totaling thousands of dollars – to the victims in exchange for sexually explicit photos and videos, Sinclair wrote.
According to Sinclair:
• Carlson also offered money and expressed interest in meeting the victims to engage in sexual activity.
• No known physical contact was ever made, but the investigation remains ongoing,
• Carlson threatened two victims that he would expose them on social media and/or report them to the police as a way to embarrass them in order to get them to continue to send explicit material
• Prior to his arrest, Carlson broke a tablet he owned and discarded it into Lake Erie.
“Carlson is a sick, disturbed man,” O’Malley said in a July 25 statement emailed to the CJN. “Thankfully, he was stopped by the individuals he exploited.”
Carlson’s attorney, Robert B. Botnick of The Botnick Law Firm LLC in Shaker Heights, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 26 that he received the indictment and was reviewing the charges and preparing for arraignment. “Then we look forward to engaging in the discovery process with the prosecutor’s office,” Botnick said.
Carlson, a Highland Heights resident, who posted 10% cash on a $20,000 cash or surety bond, will be arraigned 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Conditions of his bond included no contact with the initial alleged victim or her family whether by telephone, fax, email, voicemail, regular mail, social network, delivery, or otherwise, and that he not be within 500 feet of her, her residence, place of work/business, or school. In addition, he was not to have any access to a computer and is to be placed on GPS monitoring.
Carlson is a former Mayfield Heights City School District board member as well, having served from 2010 to 2013. He is also a former track and field coach at University School in Hunting Valley.
Former Mayfield Superintendent Keith Kelly informed teachers, staff, parents and community of the district’s actions regarding Carlson in a June 8 letter.
In it, he said the district would file an educator misconduct reporting form with the Ohio Department of Education which would investigate his licensure and that resignation “does not preclude securing employment at another district.”
Kelly, wrote, “If Mr. Carlson had not resigned, I would have recommended termination.”