A former Mayfield Middle School teacher and girls’ track coach who was charged with sending money and gift cards to students and other juvenile victims in order to engage in sexually explicit chats, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, pleaded not guilty to 22 charges.
Daniel A. Carlson, 35, was represented by Robert Botnick of The Botnick Law Firm of Shaker Heights in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 20.
According to the journal entry, Judge Maureen Clancy continued bond at $20,000 and conditions previously set of no contact with victims, no contact with any juveniles, court-supervised release, home detention monitoring with permission to attend medical appointments and medical emergencies when verified by a probation officer.
He was ordered to submit a DNA sample to the sheriff’s office within 24 hours of the hearing.
Judge Joan Synenberg was assigned the case, with the first pretrial hearing set for Sept. 7.
Botnick said the pretrial date will need to change.
“Unfortunately, it’s set during Rosh Hashanah, so we have to reschedule it,” Botnick said. “But we’ll eventually begin the discovery process. We are looking forward to that.”
Carlson was arrested May 29 on a single count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and resigned from his teaching job at Mayfield Middle School June 2, was indicted July 21 by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on 22 charges:
- 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
- 3 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
- 4 counts of importuning
- 2 counts of compelling prostitution
- 2 counts of extortion
- 1 count of tampering with evidence
The incidents allegedly occurred between September 2019 and June 2021 and involved eight victims – seven female and one male – ranging from 14 to 17 years old.
Carlson used pseudo usernames on multiple social media applications to engage in sexually explicit chats and solicit alleged victims – some of which were former athletes of his, Tyler Sinclair, public information officer for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley wrote in a July 25 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
Former Mayfield Superintendent Keith Kelly informed teachers, staff, parents and community of the district’s actions regarding Carlson in a June 8 letter.
In it, he said the district would file an educator misconduct reporting form with the Ohio Department of Education which would investigate his licensure and that resignation “does not preclude securing employment at another district.”
Kelly, wrote, “If Mr. Carlson had not resigned, I would have recommended termination.”