Daniel A. Carlson, a former Mayfield Middle School teacher and girls’ track coach, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual offenses in a plea arrangement March 10.
That date was to be his final pretrial hearing before Judge Joan Synenberg at Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
The maximum sentence Carlson could face is 39½ to 43½ years in prison. The minimum is two to three years. "He also faces the possibility of community control (aka probation) as none of his guilty pleas carry a mandatory prison sentence," according to Carlson's lawyer Robert B. Botnick of The Botnick Law Firm of Shaker Heights.
As a result of his guilty pleas, Carlson will be required to register as a tier II sex offender for 25 years and will be required to register every 180 days, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
The eight victims ranged from 14 to 17 years old. Seven were girls and one was a boy. The offenses took place from Sept. 1, 2019, to June 1, 2021.
Carlson, 35, pleaded guilty to the following:
• Two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. One count is a felony of the second degree, and one count is a felony of the fourth degree
• Two counts of compelling prostitution, both third-degree felonies
• Two counts of extortion, both third-degree felonies
• Three counts of attempted illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; all three are third-degree felonies
• Three counts of importuning, all fifth-degree felonies
• One count of attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter Involving a minor, a third-degree felony
• One count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony
Other conditions of his bond remain the same, including $20,000 cash or surety bond, defendant to have no contact with victims or victims’ families, no contact with any juveniles, no access to a computer or internet, and court supervised release with GPS monitoring.
The conditions will continue up until his sentencing date of April 19 before Synenberg.
Reached by the Cleveland Jewish News March 10, Botnick had no comment and said he would make a comment following sentencing.