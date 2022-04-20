Daniel A. Carlson, a former Mayfield Middle School and girls’ track coach, will serve a sentence of 10 to 13½ years in state prison following his guilty plea to multiple sex offenses.
Carlson read a statement apologizing to his victims at Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Joan Synenberg on April 19.
His teaching license was revoked when he pleaded guilty March 10 to 14 of 22 charges in a plea arrangement. He will have to register as a tier II sexual offender every 180 days in Ohio for 25 years.
Carlson, 36, of Highland Heights, said he became addicted to pornography after experiencing adulthood depression.
“Your honor, I stand here today, overcome by emotion, remorse, shame, sadness. I never thought I’d be in a position like this,” Carlson said. “I’ve spent 10 years of my life devoted to helping kids, only to throw away all the good I’ve done by choosing to take advantage of kids. And it was a choice, one that I’ve spent the past year trying to understand.
“I found myself sacrificing what was right for what felt good. Each transgression said my addiction and made it easier to keep going to deepen my commitment to harmful immoral acts. I share all of this not to excuse my behavior or to gain sympathy. Rather, I share it to illustrate the progress I’ve made, how much I’ve learned about myself, knowing myself better has prepared me for a new future, a healthier, safer future, in which I can again be a productive member of society. I’m ready to accept the consequences of my actions. Indeed, I’ve already been dealing with one consequence, the incredible shame and sadness that accompanies the knowledge that I’ve hurt people.”
Carlson said he is tortured by the knowledge that he has hurt people.
“I’m sorry for deceiving you,” he said. “I’m sorry for taking advantage of you. I’m sorry for treating you as an object. I’m sorry for the disrespect and the rudeness. I’m sorry, for the shame and the embarrassment. I’m sorry, for every unintended consequence, every long-term effect. I’m sorry for what you’ve had to go through and what you continue to struggle with. I’m so very, very sorry. I don’t expect forgiveness, nor do I harbor any delusion that my apology will make a difference to the victims. But I offer it sincerely with the hope that the victims will be able to recover from the harm I’ve caused. Thank you.”
Carlson’s lawyer, Robert B. Botnick of The Botnick Law Firm, LLC in Shaker Height, shared a statement with the Cleveland Jewish News on April 19 following the sentencing.
“Mr. Carlson is deeply remorseful for the actions that he’s that he has caused to his former students, to their families, to the school community, and the greater community. He has accepted full responsibility for his actions. And certainly he’s going to use this time while incarcerated, to figure out how he can be a stronger, healthier and better person. So when he does return to the community, he can become a productive citizen.”
Carlson’s flexible sentence was given under the Reagan Tokes Act.
Botnick said he was uncertain which prison Carlson would serve in, but that he was most immediately headed to Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton.
Carlson was arrested May 29, 2021, on a single count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He resigned from his teaching job in June 2021 and was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on 22 charges.
The incidents allegedly occurred between September 2019 and June 2021 and involved eight victims – seven female and one male – ranging from 14 to 17 years old.
Carlson used pseudo usernames on multiple social media applications to engage in sexually explicit chats and solicit alleged victims – some of which were former athletes of his, a public information officer for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told the CJN at the time of the indictments.
In addition, the spokesman wrote, Carlson sent money and gift cards – totaling thousands of dollars – to the victims in exchange for sexually explicit photos and videos. Carlson also offered money and expressed interest in meeting the victims to engage in sexual activity, according to the prosecutor’s office.