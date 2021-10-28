Steve Raichilson started the evening of Sept. 13 the same way he had every Monday for 15 years – by playing tennis with a group of friends.
But instead of ending the night with laughs and leg stretches at Chagrin Valley Athletic Club in Bainbridge Township, the sun set with Raichilson saving a friend’s life and continuing a vital lesson he had learned two years ago.
Raichilson, who had just finished a match, was walking to the net to get a drink of water when something caught his eye: His buddy, Jack, who asked that his last name not be used for privacy, was no longer standing at the ready to return a serve on the court next to his. Instead, he was slumped on the ground.
“It’s not uncommon that people fall on the clay court. You slip, lay it out and then you get up,” said Raichilson, a resident of Orange and a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “... And then someone ran over and said, with a four letter word, ‘He stopped breathing.’ Another person ran over and said, ‘Oh, my God, he’s turning blue. Someone do something.’”
Raichilson, 70, grabbed his bag, took out his cellphone and called 911.
Ten of the tennis players had gathered around Jack as his complexion progressively took on a blueberry hue. Had this emergency happened a couple years ago, Raichilson, too, would have stood in this huddle around Jack, unsure of how to help him.
Two years ago, Raichilson’s 30-year-old son had been out hiking with his wife in the Los Angeles wilderness when his son suffered a heart attack, passed out and stopped breathing. Hearing his daughter-in-law’s screams, two EMTs who were in the area for a marathon came rushing to their aid. One EMT performed CPR, and the other contacted emergency services. It was due to this administering of CPR that Raichilson’s son survived.
Upon seeing the lifesaving abilities CPR offers, Raichilson sponsored a CPR class at the Solon Fire Station. He and seven other couples learned how to perform the emergency procedure.
“I never thought I would be saving a life. I never thought I would have to use what I learned,” said Raichilson, a Medicare adviser at Raichilson & Associates in Solon. “I didn’t think about CPR for two years, but when you see everybody just staring at someone on the ground and no one’s doing anything, the training comes back quickly.”
He instructed his tennis partner to lift and straighten Jack’s head to clear his airway, and Raichilson lifted Jack’s T-shirt and frantically started performing chest compressions. Raichilson said his time as CEO of Menorah Park in Beachwood and years he spent watching the long-term care facility’s staff respond to emergencies helped him remain calm.
After three or four minutes of rhythmically pounding on his still ribcage, Jack continued to darken into a ripe raspberry shade. He showed no signs of life, Raichilson recalled.
“My friend said, ‘Steve, we lost him. He’s not coming back,’” Raichilson said. “I said, ‘Listen, I’m not going to stop till the paramedics come.’ I just kept on pumping on his chest as frantically and hard as I could. And finally, he coughed.”
A worker from the tennis office ran over to the huddle with a defibrillator. After a giant shock, Jack finally started gasping more regularly and a pink complexion started to form.
“It was amazing,” Raichilson said. “I felt like we won the lottery.”
Paramedics arrived and took Jack to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood. A week later, Jack, who had suffered a heart attack, was sent home with a pacemaker.
“The doctor at the hospital said that the CPR and defibrillator saved his life,” Raichilson said. “... I guess we were doing the CPR so frantically that we pumped enough blood up there through his brain that he didn’t have brain damage.”
Raichilson checked in with Jack via telephone calls and email, but the two first saw each other in person again during a Bainbridge Township board of trustees meeting Oct. 25. During the meeting, Raichilson received an award from the Bainbridge Township Fire Department for his lifesaving effort.
“In the Jewish religion, we always say if you save a life, you save a world,” Raichilson said. “That EMT who saved my son’s life really did save a world because I saved someone who was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a friend to many people.”
Raichilson said he hopes his story inspires others to learn lifesaving emergency procedures, like CPR and the Heimlich maneuver. He advised that if people suddenly find themselves in situations requiring them to perform resuscitation, that they immediately help out.
“When someone’s in distress, you only have half-a-second to respond,” Raichilson said. “Don’t think twice about it; you just have to jump in. The reward of saving someone’s life is definitely worth the risk.”