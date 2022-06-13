State disciplinary hearings for the former top two nurses at Montefiore have been moved from starting June 13 to Oct. 11.
The hearings for Tina King, former director of nursing of Montefiore, and Marie Gelle, former assistant director of nursing at Montefiore, were rescheduled, Lisa Eschbacher, the Ohio Board of Nursing’s chief legal counsel, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a June 9 email.
Eschbacher said the hearing examiner moved the hearings to Oct. 11, but did not specify why the hearing officer rescheduled the date, which has been postponed multiple times.
The two could face disciplinary action including revocation of their Ohio nursing licenses following an alleged COVID-19 testing falsification that took place Oct. 13, 2020, at Montefiore. The two nurses were fired, along with Montefiore administrator Ariel Hyman, Oct. 29, 2020.
Menorah Park affiliated with Montefiore July 1, 2020.